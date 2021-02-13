Analyzing NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeoPhotonics and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 1 3 6 0 2.50 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 26.01%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential downside of 29.39%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than CEVA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.93 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -59.74 CEVA $87.15 million 17.84 $30,000.00 $0.14 499.07

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29% CEVA 0.05% 1.26% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats CEVA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switch modules, a proprietary switching solutions for coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

