Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 318 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $72.69 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

