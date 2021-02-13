Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,973,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

