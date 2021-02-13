Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.92.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.