Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 464,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 217,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $13.84 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

