SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.