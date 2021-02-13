Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:TMDV opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

