Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $461,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.