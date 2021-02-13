Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth about $6,225,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

