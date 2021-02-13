Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 72.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.