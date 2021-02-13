Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 518.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Dyadic International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $6.79 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

