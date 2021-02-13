Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,646,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,744 shares of company stock worth $32,892,997. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

