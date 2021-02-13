Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.03.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

