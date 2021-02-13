Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Chairman Sells $371,400,000.00 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $118.82 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

