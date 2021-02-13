Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

