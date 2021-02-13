Strs Ohio Buys New Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of BeyondSpring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

