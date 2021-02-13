Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

