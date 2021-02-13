Strs Ohio Sells 2,600 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 74,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.