Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. It is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. It boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have underperformed the industry in year-to-date period. However, exposure to cat loss makes earnings volatile. High costs can put strain on margin expansion. Its high debt to capital and lower times interest earned also remain concerns.”

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

