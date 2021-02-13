Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The AES Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for The AES in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

AES stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 38.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The AES by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in The AES by 18.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The AES by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

