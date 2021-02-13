Benchmark Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

