Brokers Set Expectations for Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will earn $6.97 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PM. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Shares of PM opened at $86.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

