Oppenheimer Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.96) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after buying an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

