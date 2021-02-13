Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

BALY stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,218. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $9,542,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

