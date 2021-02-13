Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CABGY opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

