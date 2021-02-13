RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROLL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $185.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,572 shares of company stock valued at $12,283,754 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

