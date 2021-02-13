Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $73.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

