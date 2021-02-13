Truist Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $235.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.26.

Shares of IQV opened at $192.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.01. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 14,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,026,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

