Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Raised to $49.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

