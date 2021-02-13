True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the January 14th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $6.08.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
