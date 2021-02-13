True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the January 14th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

