Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of Z stock opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $202.65.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $1,207,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,738 shares of company stock worth $59,742,139. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

