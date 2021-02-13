Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zillow Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

