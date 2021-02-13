Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.93 and traded as low as $15.89. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 5,794 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgford Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $144.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.01.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Bridgford Foods worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

