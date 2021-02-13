Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.49. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 340,311 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. The firm has a market cap of C$268.70 million and a PE ratio of -31.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total value of C$243,479.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,428 shares in the company, valued at C$233,726.75. Also, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 56,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$46,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,706.06.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

