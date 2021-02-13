Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,245.22

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,245.22 and traded as high as $1,290.00. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $1,290.00, with a volume of 17,278 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,081.08. The company has a market cap of £157.72 million and a P/E ratio of -30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

