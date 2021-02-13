Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Update

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRUX opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Truxton has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

