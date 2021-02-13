FY2022 Earnings Estimate for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Issued By Oppenheimer

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

