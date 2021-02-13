Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

