Head-To-Head Survey: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 10 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 1 4 0 2.80

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $80.09, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than So-Young International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 12.47 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -38.34 So-Young International $165.42 million 8.64 $25.38 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44% So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

Summary

LiveRamp beats So-Young International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

