Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sealed Air Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.