Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.82.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

