Vinci’s (VCISY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCISY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

