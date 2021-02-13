Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVVTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $125.52 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

