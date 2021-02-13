Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVVTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $125.52 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.