Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $33.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REYN. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.