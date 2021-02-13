The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) vs. Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) Critical Survey

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 4.88% 5.47% 4.23% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The RMR Group and Jade Art Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RMR Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.90%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The RMR Group and Jade Art Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $589.51 million 2.10 $28.79 million $1.77 22.29 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

