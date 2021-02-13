FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fox’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from growth in Cable Network Programming and Television segments, supported by improved advertising demand. Strong linear and digital results at FOX News Media and record political advertising revenues at the FOX Television Stations drove advertising revenues. Moreover, Affiliate revenues were driven by increases in fees from third-party FOX affiliates and higher average rates per subscriber. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in the rest of fiscal 2021. However, lower sports sublicensing revenues as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is an overhang. Additionally, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits in the near term. Notably, Fox’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

