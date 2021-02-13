Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $106.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.31 million and the highest is $109.35 million. Natera posted sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $385.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.94 million to $387.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.49 million, with estimates ranging from $451.11 million to $505.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natera.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

