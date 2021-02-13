Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRARY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

