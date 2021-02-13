CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $689.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CAI International by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

