Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,880,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

